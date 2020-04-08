A direct-care worker at a Dubuque nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, officials have confirmed.
Administrators at Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque contacted residents’ families Tuesday to inform them that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 28, officials reported that a staffer had tested positive. However, that employee does not work with residents.
At that time, nursing home officials believed that worker had contracted the virus while traveling out of state. The worker was sent home to self-quarantine.
Danielle Day, the daughter of a Hawkeye resident, said families had not heard anything since that first announcement.
“We had been encouraged, not having heard of any new cases for two weeks,” she said. “Then of course, (after) getting that second call it is a constant worry again.”
Hawkeye Administrator Dani Ettema confirmed Tuesday via email that an employee tested positive and that it was a different employee than the one announced in March.
She also reported that no residents have thus far tested positive for COVID-19.
“Because of the protocols we have in place, we have been fortunate that none of our residents have contracted the virus thus far,” she wrote. “It has been very important to collaborate with public health officials, follow our internal protocol(s) to quickly identify signs and symptoms and deploy effective infection-control measures.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced two additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Those cases are in Tama and Washington counties.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said during a press conference that the state’s policy is to wait until three residents in a care facility test positive before it is deemed an outbreak.
“Even with the significant and proactive measures we took beginning March 10 to restrict visitors to long-term care facilities and screen staff before entering to work, 10% of our total positive cases are among residents and staff of our long-term care facilities,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement. “And 48% of our deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.”
An outbreak among patients and staff in a long-term care facility propelled Linn County to the top of the state in terms of total overall cases. As of Sunday, 71 of Linn County’s 175 COVID-19 cases stemmed from that outbreak, as did six deaths, according to Reynolds.
Day said her mother, 81, has lived at Hawkeye for 12 years.
“We have found it to be a great nursing home for her,” she said. “She cares very deeply for the staff and I believe the staff care very deeply for her.”
But with a history of pneumonia and lung capacity lessened by living in a wheel chair, Day’s mother likely would not survive if she contracted the coronavirus, Day said.
In the immediate wake of the Linn County outbreak, the Iowa Department of Public Health issued a checklist for long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. That includes dedicating staff to work with ill residents, and others working with well residents, requiring face masks and eye protection during any interaction with residents, and screening employees for fever and cough or breathing problems at the start and end of each shift.
Reynolds said her policy also requires facilities to report if two or more residents or workers have any respiratory illness.
Ettema said Hawkeye has implemented many of the checklist measures.
“We voluntarily put into place many of the checklist items prior to them being recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health,” she wrote in the email. “We continue to be proactive in adopting best practices as they become known, including working with infection preventionists.”
Ettema anticipates further steps will be explored.
Day lauded the lengths Hawkeye staffers have taken to keep residents safe and loved ones informed.
“They’ve been amazing as far as working with families, having loved ones Facetime with the residents,” she said. “Another thing that’s fortunate for this facility is it’s so big. It has a first floor and a second floor, and each resident has their own room. Hopefully that will help control any spread.”
Still, Day said it was a shame that state or federal governments have not ensured that every resident and staff member at facilities with vulnerable residents already have been tested.
Reynolds said more of those populations would be tested soon.
“As we bring more testing online with our hospitals and other labs, that’s allowed the state hygienic laboratory to focus on those areas we need to so we can get in front of it,” she said.