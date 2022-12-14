Payton Bellings was 7 years old when 26 people were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that happened 10 years ago today.
Twenty of the victims were students about the same age as Bellings at the time of the shooting in Newtown, Conn.
“All the children who had to go through that horrible experience and lost their lives were as young as me,” said Bellings, a senior at Bellevue (Iowa) High School. “... Luckily, we have not had any school shootings in our area. But luck is not the same as protection. My generation is so desensitized to school shootings because we don’t know any better.”
Bellings was one of the speakers for Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence’s Rally to Remember, which was held Tuesday night at the multicultural student center at University of Dubuque. The event, which was attended by about 25 people and livestreamed on Facebook, honored the Sandy Hook victims.
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence was formed after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 in hopes of creating a safer and more peaceful community and raising awareness about gun violence.
Donna Loewen, the coalition’s treasurer, said at the event that many people thought at the time that Sandy Hook would be the last school shooting in the U.S.
“We all know, sadly, that it wasn’t, and we are all working to change things,” she said.
Event attendees read out the names of all those who died in the Sandy Hook shooting, and stated the importance of talking about gun violence and their hopes for gun control legislation in the future.
Art Roche, chair of Iowans for Gun Safety, encouraged people to oppose legislation that could lead to more gun violence and to support “common sense” gun legislation in the upcoming legislative session.
“We all share the obligation to pay attention and take action,” he said.
Bellings stressed the importance of reporting online posts threatening violence, as many people who have carried out school shootings have posted about their plans ahead of time. She also encouraged people to store their guns unloaded and in safes to prevent acts of gun violence.
Bellings also spoke about her hope that others will speak up and get involved when it comes to supporting stricter gun laws.
“I’m hopeful I can show my friends and peers that this is not a political issue, but a human rights issue,” she said.
Sister Diane Rapozo, of Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was among those who attended Tuesday’s event. Rapozo is a retired first-grade teacher, so Tuesday’s event and the tragedy it remembered hit particularly close to home.
“Whenever I hear about a school shooting, it goes right through me,” she said. “My wish is that the children will be safe.”
