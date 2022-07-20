Dubuque City Council recently offered its support for a developer seeking to construct a workforce housing apartment complex in the city.
On Monday, City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a letter of support for Talon Development’s application for workforce housing tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide funding for the project.
Jill Connors, Dubuque’s economic development director, said Talon Development is seeking to construct a multi-family residential building consisting of 90 units, currently called the Fox Hills Apartments.
Connors said she could not provide any other details about the project, including its potential location.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Josh Kruger, president of Talon Development, stated in an email that he could not provide details on the project due to it being in “the very early stages.”
From what she does know of the project, Connors said Talon Development is specifically looking to create affordable housing for Dubuque’s burgeoning workforce.
“It is housing that is hitting the middle of the road,” Connors said. “It’s for firefighters and teachers and nurses, and it’s at a price point that is affordable.”
Talon Development, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., has a history of developing apartment complexes throughout Iowa and South Dakota, according to the company’s website. Projects typically consist of buildings containing one-, two- and three- bedroom units.
Connors said there is no guarantee the project will receive the workforce housing tax credits to help fund the project, but the city’s letter of support is designed to strengthen Talon Development’s application. The approved letter of support also states the city is prepared to offer the project housing tax increment financing rebates over a period of 10 years.
Housing has remained a central issue for local officials. A recently completed housing needs assessment by the East Central Governmental Association identified a severe need for workforce housing in Dubuque.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones said the project would directly address the city’s need to provide more housing options for people coming to work in Dubuque.
“One of the things we will often hear is employers will make a job offer to new employees, but not have anywhere to house them,” Jones said. “We’re doing our best to fill that gap.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the proposed apartment complex is a good step in the right direction, but he added that even more workforce housing development will be needed in order to address current demand.
“This is a good start, but we are definitely going to need more,” Sprank said. “We’re going to need at least 600 to 700 new housing units, I think, if we want to really address the issue.”
