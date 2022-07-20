Dubuque City Council recently offered its support for a developer seeking to construct a workforce housing apartment complex in the city.

On Monday, City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a letter of support for Talon Development’s application for workforce housing tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide funding for the project.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.