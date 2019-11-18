Police said one person was injured in a rear-end crash Friday evening in Dubuque.
Lynne M. Feldermann, 63, of Galena, Ill., was driving south in the 900 block of Central Avenue at about 5:11 p.m. Friday when she rear-ended a vehicle driven by Patricia M. Gallogly, 64, of Dubuque, according to a crash report.
Gallogly reported minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the report. Feldermann was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.