STOCKTON, Ill. — Village of Stockton officials seek resident input in a survey addressing future downtown streetscape improvements.
The survey states that village officials plan to reconstruct portions of Main Street and Front Avenue in the downtown area.
Residents are invited to share their opinion on a variety of proposed improvements and updates, including sidewalk and street width, wayfinding signage, benches, planters and street lighting options.
The survey, which is open until March 17, takes about five to 10 minutes to complete and may be accessed at bit.ly/364bwqi.
