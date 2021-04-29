The number of Dubuque families and individuals utilizing a federal housing assistance program has reached its highest level in 10 years.
City Housing and Community Development Department staff announced this week that 905 households are participating in the federal Housing Choice Vouchers program — the highest total since 2011. The program subsidizes housing costs for low-income, elderly and disabled residents.
While city officials said the climbing total means more residents are being helped, it still represents less than 20% of the households in Dubuque with income levels low enough to qualify for such assistance.
“(U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) says we have about 5,000 families that would qualify for assistance, so this shows that we are reaching more people that need this help,” said Alexis Steger, the city’s director of housing and community development. “It’s because we have so many to serve that this really is a sign of success.”
In order to qualify, a family or individual must make less than 50% of the local annual median income. A family in Dubuque qualifies if it has less than $27,000 in income, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The law requires that 75% of the available vouchers be awarded to those who earn less than 30% of the area’s median income — in Dubuque’s case, about $16,000 for a family.
Program participants are required to pay 30% of their monthly income toward housing costs, with federal funding covering the remainder of those costs.
Steger said the current total represents years of work to try to increase the number of housing voucher recipients in the community.
In 2013, HUD issued a scathing report accusing the city of intentionally discriminating against Black applicants by making changes to program eligibility requirements and reducing the total number of available vouchers. City officials vehemently disputed that the moves were made to intentionally discriminate but acknowledged that the administration of the program had an unintended negative impact on Black applicants.
HUD provided 15 corrective actions the city had to take under the threat of losing program funding.
Since then, the city has worked to increase the number of Housing Choice Voucher program participants locally, but the total only can climb as high as the related federal funding allocation.
While HUD has determined that the city is eligible to administer 1,102 housing choice vouchers, Dubuque is only provided funding for 905 — a limit the city has now reached.
Steger said the federal funding limit has slowly increased over time as the city continues to add housing choice voucher participants, but she noted that progress is slow.
“We have been working to get back to 2011 levels for a while,” Steger said. “We want to have HUD provide funding for all of the 1,102 that we qualify for, but that is going to take time. So, we’re going to serve as many as we are allowed to serve.”
Even if that maximum number is reached, Steger said, nearly 4,000 families that qualify for housing assistance will be unable to receive it.
According to Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority, whose region includes Dubuque, 18% of housing voucher recipients are older than 50 and 58% are White.
Steger said the city still struggles to find available housing units that program participants can utilize. Throughout the years, the city has implemented incentive programs to encourage landlords to accept tenants who receive vouchers, but there are still census tracts in the city that see relatively low acceptance rates.
“Just getting them to lease with a landlord is one of the longest and hardest processes to get through,” Steger said. “Finding a unit that fits a family’s needs is difficult.”
City Council members have repeatedly considered a source-of-income ordinance that would prohibit landlords from rejecting tenants who receive public assistance. This year, it was recommended by the city’s Housing Commission. In March, the city voted to table consideration of the ordinance, citing pending action in the Legislature.
Since then, the Legislature passed Senate File 252, which effectively prohibits local municipalities from enacting such an ordinance.
However, the city is continuing to implement new programs to incentivize landlords to accept tenants receiving housing assistance. New iniatives this year include a landlord signing bonus program and the establishment of a fund that would cover the costs of property damage made by tenants.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is glad to see the increase in Housing Choice Voucher program participants in the city, but he added that there is still work to be done.
“We know there aren’t enough available rental options across the entire city,” Sprank said. “It’s something we need to keep working on to move the issue forward.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she is glad the city is experiencing some success with administering housing choice vouchers, but work also needs to be done to show the community the necessity of the program.
“There are a wide range of reasons that a person might be in need of assistance,” Roussell said. “We need to make sure the community understands how people in need are served by the program.”