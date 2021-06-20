Dubuque County Conservation Board members last week unanimously approved buying nearly 10 acres around Heritage Pond for $45,000.
The land, which runs along the Heritage Trail and contains a campground and picnic area, is owned by the City of Sageville. But Dubuque County has been leasing, operating on and maintaining the property for about $1 a year since it was opened to the public.
“Until I joined this board, I think I and most of the members of the public thought the county already owned this,” said conservation board member and County Supervisor Jay Wickham at last week’s meeting.
Because the county does not own the land, officials have been hesitant to make capital improvements there, despite the pond, trail and campground increasing in popularity for years.
“With the current arrangement, we’re probably not going to make much investment out there,” said County Conservation Board Director Brian Preston. “It’s a little difficult having to go to the City Council of Sageville every time we want to do something. Any improvements we would make are subject to their permission, and we could possibly not get the lease extended with them. It would be a tough sell at budget time to do improvements on property we don’t own.”
Yet, the department included significant improvement plans to the property in its long-term strategic plan completed last year.
“We plan to expand the parking there, given how many people have been using it,” Preston said. “We also plan more playground equipment and a shower house in the future for the campers out there and people using the trail.”
Other proposed improvements listed in the plan include “creating/enhancing interpretive information about varieties of fish and fishing in the area,” and a “proposed rental pavilion would allow users to rent bikes, kayaks and paddleboards to use at the pond, on the Heritage Trail or on the nearby Little Maquoketa River.”
Sageville officials approached the county board with the idea of selling the county the land.
“Sageville is not looking to dump the property or anything,” said Sageville City Council Member Kevin Schmitt. “We are just looking to get it off our plate and onto your plate. The property is of no use to us, and it can only be sold to another government agency.”
Preston explained that due to the property’s designation by the Federal Emergency Management Authority following the 2010 flood, the property only can transfer between governmental agencies and only can be used as green space or outdoor recreation.
Wickham asked Preston why the board should purchase property for $45,000 that it already gets for $1 a year. But he was satisfied by the need for freedom to improve the area.
The board voted, 5-0, in favor.
“One of the first things they teach you in law school is to not make improvements on property you don’t own,” said Board Member George Davis. “This seems a reasonable offer.”
The conservation board has about $250,000 in its land acquisition fund, provided by the county Board of Supervisors in recent years, so no further approval needs to occur for the purchase.