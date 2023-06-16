Tom Pease Family Concert
Today, Packard Pavilion Amphitheater, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
10 to 11 a.m. Carnegie-Stout Public Library presents musician, storyteller and humorist Tom Pease. In case of rain, the event will be moved to an indoor location. Admission: Free. More information: 563-589-4225.
Jim Breuer Live
Today, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedian Jim Breuer makes his Dubuque debut. Admission: $48, $58 and $78. Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005EA1A9B926D7. More information: www.fiveflagscenter.com/events/2023/comedian-jim-breuer-live.
Great Galena Balloon Race
Today through Sunday, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
Events from 5 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday, times subject to change due to weather. Live music, an art show, more than 20 hot air balloons and three races. Hot air balloons will race beginning at 6 p.m., and a night-glow balloon show will take place at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Saturday at 6 p.m. a classic car show will take place, and balloons will launch at dawn at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Event is cash-only. Admission: $5 per person. More information: www.greatgalenaballoonrace.com/#!events/c9cq.
Woodland Fairy Garden Walk
Saturday, Belden School, 52 Heatherdowns Lane, Galena Territory, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and adults are invited to explore the woodland trail surrounding Belden School. Fairy, fantasy and superhero costumes welcomed and encouraged. Admission: Suggested donation of $5 per person, free for children 10 and under. More information: www.thegalenaterritory.com.
Juneteenth Picnic
Saturday, Jackson Park, corner of 15th and Main Streets.
Noon to 3 p.m. The Dubuque Multicultural Family Center’s 13th annual Juneteenth celebration will include a free picnic on Saturday. Free food, food trucks, community resource booths and vendors, as well as games and a talent show will be at the park. Admission: Free. Other Dubuque Juneteenth events will take place throughout the weekend, including an art exhibit from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Multicultural Family Center and a community prayer and praise session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Park.
Brad Upton at the Mississippi Moon Bar
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Stand-up comedian Brad Upton brings his “Tap Out, Nap Out, Crap Out Tour” to Dubuque. Admission: $25 per person, plus taxes and fees. Tickets available at: dubuquetickets.diamondjo.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1620&src=eventperformances. More information: www.moonbarrocks.com.
Park-n-Shine Car Show
Sunday, Grand View Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive
Noon to 2 p.m. Grand View Methodist hosts its third annual non-competitive showing of classic, vintage and custom cars, tractors, trucks and motorcycles. Hy-Vee Food and Dubuque Dairy Association ice cream will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: 563-582-8875.
Hunter Fuerste: American Vintage Orchestra
Sunday, Packard Pavilion Amphitheater, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free outdoor concert series continues, with Fuerste leading big band classics. Admission: Free, donations welcome. More information: dubuquearboretum.net.