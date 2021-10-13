For the safety of residents escaping domestic violence, the physical location of Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA Victim Services Shelter isn’t noticeable.
“For obvious reasons, safety and security, we can only share so much,” YMCA Marketing Director Abbye Garcia said.
But YMCA/YWCA leaders want to make sure the community is aware of the problem of domestic violence. On Tuesday, they hosted the first of three domestic abuse awareness and fundraising events in Dubuque.
About a dozen people gathered in front of the Washington Square gazebo for a small candlelight vigil Tuesday evening.
Each person held a battery-operated tea light.
Theresa Wilson, director of the domestic violence shelter, told the crowd that she considers those who come to stay at the shelter not just victims or survivors, but heroes.
“They’re heroes because that is the hardest (moment) of their life,” Wilson said.
She expressed appreciation for the support of attendees.
“Domestic violence is not going away,” Wilson said.
Megan Fischer, who also works at the Dubuque Y, told attendees that in Iowa, 35.3% of women and 29.3% of men have experienced intimate partner violence or stalking in their lives.
Those figures come from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which recognizes October as domestic violence awareness month.
In Dubuque, the YMCA/YWCA shelter served 161 clients in 2020. It receives an average of one call each day for assistance. The shelter has 20 beds and is funded by donations.
At the vigil, Dubuque Y Executive Director of Childcare and Social Services Deb Gustafson said she has heard terrible stories of abuse over the years.
“I have heard some horrific stories over the years — abuse that you cannot imagine and things that most of us standing here and listening tonight would not believe happens in our communities,” Gustafson said.
Tuesday’s vigil and another event today aim to present free opportunities to promote domestic violence awareness.
A Facebook Live panel discussion at 6 p.m. today will highlight available community resources, with participants including local organizations such as Riverview Center and the Dubuque Police Department.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, the YMCA/YWCA is holding its 16th annual Glimmer of Hope fundraiser at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Event tickets cost $60 per person or $100 per couple. All of the proceeds will go toward the shelter, which hopes to raise $45,000 this year.
The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auctions and stories from a domestic violence survivor.
“The event helps provide significant operating dollars for the shelter,” Garcia said.