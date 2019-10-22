BERNARD, Iowa — Authorities said a naked woman was arrested on prostitution and other charges after she broke into a residence near Leisure Lake and reported that a man was trying to tie her up.
Stephanie K. Ratzlaff, 50, of Davenport, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with prostitution, indecent exposure and fifth-degree criminal mischief. A court hearing is set for Oct. 31.
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the Leisure Lake area on Oct. 12 after receiving reports of a naked man and woman trying to get into residences. Ratzlaff broke into one home, where she asked for help because she said a man was “trying to tie her up and had abused her.”
Deputies reported that “Stephanie’s account of what had happen(ed) was bizarre and unlikely to occur,” referencing statements she made such as the man she had been with had two tongues, one of which came “from another human.”
Documents state that Ratzlaff reported that she had consensual sex for money with a man named John Hartley, after which she fled because he tried to tie her up. Hartley reported that he and Ratzlaff have had sex before during which she allowed him to tie her up and that when he went to do so this time, she “went crazy.” He said he chased her when she got outside “trying to talk sense in(to) her.”
Online court records do not show charges filed against Hartley, whose age and exact address were not provided in court documents.