Dubuque police arrested three people over the weekend who allegedly are part of a nationwide operation to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs.
Rebeca J. Romero, 30, of Fitchburg, Wis., was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Saturday at Hartig Drug, 1600 University Ave., on a charge of felony prescription fraud, while Cameron M. Alexander, 28, of Madison, Wis., was arrested at the sore on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. Malik J. Bragg, 23, of Madison, Wis., was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Loras Boulevard on charges of felony prescription fraud and possession of marijuana.
Court documents made available today state that the Nebraska State Patrol reached out Dubuque-area pharmacists, including at Hartig, on Saturday to warn that members of the group likely would be in the area trying to obtain prescription drugs illegally.
Hartig staff then called police when Romero entered and tried to use a fraudulent script to obtain promethazine with codeine, documents state. Alexander was with her.
"Contact was made with (Nebraska State Patrol) Sgt. (Chris) Apley, who confirmed that the U.S. DEA and Nebraska State Patrol were jointly working on a large-scale drug syndicate involved in passing fraudulent prescription (scripts) across the United States, including the Midwest," documents state.
They also note that "Alexander has completed several other similar transactions throughout the Midwest."
Meanwhile, Bragg attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription at about 2:15 p.m. at the Hartig Drug at 157 Locust St., according to documents.
Staff told Bragg to come back in 15 to 20 minutes to pick up the prescription. Bragg subsequently was pulled over by police and arrested. Police reported finding marijuana in the vehicle as well.