Bee Branch burn
Ben Juran, with Applied Ecological Services, conducts a controlled burn around 16th Street Detention Basin in Dubuque on Wednesday. The burn also included the area of the Lower Bee Branch Creek and is being done to stimulate the growth of native plants and manage invasive species.

 JESSICA REILLY

