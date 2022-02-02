Sorry, an error occurred.
A man was arrested after authorities said he led officers on a short chase Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Baldemar Munoz Jr., 29, of Roma, Texas, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dodge Street on a charge of eluding.
Court documents state that officers responded at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday to Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., for the report of a disturbance.
Munoz drove away from the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a chase east on Dodge Street to Locust Street, then west on Dodge Street and back to the Days Inn, where Munoz was taken into custody.
“Munoz was speeding but did not exceed 25 mph over the speed limit, going 57 mph in a 45 mph zone,” according to documents.
