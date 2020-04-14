PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Six incumbents and one write-in candidate were elected to seats on the Prairie du Chien Common Council in the spring election earlier this month.
In adherence with a court order, results from last Tuesday's election could not be released until after 4 p.m. Monday.
Mayor Dave Hemmer will continue to fill his office. Meanwhile, Nathan Bremmer, of District 1; Russell Wittrig, of District 2; Kelssi Copus, of District 3; Karen Solomon of District 4; and Todd Myers, of District 6, will retain their seats.
Write-in candidate Misty Lemon-Rogers was elected to represent District 5.