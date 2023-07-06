More than 25 people were lined up outside the Fincel’s Sweet Corn stand in Dubuque on Wednesday morning before staff — or the year’s first batch of sweet corn — had even arrived.
Wednesday marked the first day of sweet corn sales this summer that has for years been a community staple.
Sarah Fincel, co-owner of Fincel’s Sweet Corn, said production of this year’s harvest of sweet corn began in early April when temperatures reached 80 degrees.
She arrived at the stand at 351 John F. Kennedy Road at 7:30 a.m., ahead of an 8 a.m. opening, and discovered a line of 25 people waiting.
“Our staff did a great job of getting straight to work and served the customers, so we were able to avoid an even bigger line when we opened at 8 a.m.,” she said.
In addition to the Kennedy Road location, corn and other Fincel’s produce also are available at Fincel’s farm in East Dubuque, located at 550 W. Kroll Road. Both stands are open daily.
Dubuque resident Lizz Tyler and her daughter Theia celebrated the first day of Fincel’s sweet corn by snapping a selfie with one of the dozen ears of corn they purchased.
“We come to their first day of selling every summer,” she said. “It has become a tradition with me and my daughter.”
Mary Youngblut, of Bellevue, has purchased corn from Fincel’s for decades.
“My husband has been monitoring Facebook every day to see when they would be open, and when he found out it was today, he briefed me on how much I need to get and what time I needed to arrive,” she said.
Joe Pfab, of Dubuque, bought a dozen ears of corn for dinner with his children.
“I’ve been buying it forever,” he said. “It’s always good, sweet and fair priced.”
The Fincel family has been farming in Dubuque or East Dubuque since 1886, according to the business’ website. Planning for the year’s crop begins in January, and by mid-April, the corn is planted.
“We have a lot of pride, and we work very hard at what we do,” Fincel said. “It really touches us seeing the reaction from everyone when we’re back selling and hearing how people will enjoy it.”
Fincel’s sells primarily to local residents but also has shipped corn to customers around the world.
For Dubuquer Anna McClain, purchasing Fincel’s sweet corn every summer is a family tradition.
“We typically go on vacation every summer with family from out of state, and before we leave, we always stop by Fincel’s to stock up before we head off,” she said. “I don’t even like corn, but I like Fincel’s.”
Fincel said 12 employees work at the stands, and another 15 work in fields picking corn, starting their work before dawn.
Autumn Chavez, 20, of Dubuque, is in her sixth summer of working at the stands.
“The Fincels are wonderful people to work for, and I think people understand that and want to support them,” Chavez said. “Plus, the corn is pretty good, too.”