The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Blake J. Drapeau, 29, of 29401/2 Central Ave., was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Drapeau assaulted Kristine E. Jameson, 33, of the same address.
- Deanne M. Moerke, 37, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the area of John F. Kennedy Road and Dodge Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Drake A. Fair, 35, of McHenry, Ill., was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Alvin V. Harrison, 35, of 532 1/2 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the area of Carlotta and Alpine streets on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Harrison assaulted Tamika S. Gardner, 36, of 2500 Windsor Ave.
- Michael T. Parker, 42, of 1590 Locust St., was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Main Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of marijuana and public intoxication. Court documents state that Parker assaulted Katrina N. Kline, 32, of the same address.