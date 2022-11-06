Low-income residents can register soon for the Salvation Army of Dubuque's annual Christmas Toy Shop assistance program.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at saangeltree.org and runs through Nov. 23. After registering, parents/guardians who sign up for Christmas toys will have an opportunity to choose an appointment time for distribution on Dec. 19 to 21.
Those interested in signing up only for Christmas food need to stop by The Salvation Army office at 1099 Iowa St. Food vouchers will be mailed on Dec. 19.
Those without computer access for the toy sign-up are encouraged to seek out resources such as a public library to submit their information electronically. The Salvation Army office also will have a computer onsite for registration. Others who are unable to complete the toy application online can contact the Salvation Army at 563-556-1573.
To sign up for toy and food assistance, participants must have:
Photo ID for all adults in the household
One official piece of mail showing current address
For each child: one form of ID (Social Security card, birth certificate, school record, immunization record).
Last year, more than 4,500 new toys were given to needy children for Christmas thanks to Dubuque Salvation Army’s Toy Shop.
