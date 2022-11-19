It is the end of an era for members of a family who have spent more than four decades serving Dubuque at their art gallery and gift shop.
The Kaesbauer family, which has owned Creative Touch Gallery and Ooh La La since both stores were founded, plans to either close or sell the businesses by the end of December.
Creative Touch Gallery offers custom framing, residential and commercial art installation and some small high-end furnishings. Ooh La La started as a housewares store but eventually expanded into florals, gift baskets and home interiors. Seasonal decorating of both residential and commercial spaces also is something the Kaesbauers specialize in for a few short weeks every year.
The decision to close both stores or find a buyer for the businesses, which is still a possibility, was a difficult one for the family to make.
“Several of us are getting close to retirement age,” said co-owner Mike Kaesbauer. “(Co-owner Bill Kaesbauer) drives here from Davenport every day, which is quite a commute, especially in the winter. There isn’t a younger generation in the family that’s interested in the business.”
Creative Touch Gallery was founded in 1978, while Ooh La La opened in 1993.
“My mom (Sue) and sister Patti (Johannsen) started in a building over on Century Drive by Happy Joe’s,” Mike said. “It started with a frame-it-yourself business and ceramics and just grew from there.”
Eventually, family members purchased a piece of property at 3460 Hillcrest Road, where they built a combined commercial and residential space.
“We had tenants at first,” said co-owner Bill Kaesbauer, Mike’s brother. “Eventually, we took over the entire space with Creative Touch Gallery and Ooh La La. There are three 1,000-square-foot, one-bedroom apartments upstairs. We went into this wanting to build a space that would be revenue-generating from the start.”
Joe, the Kaesbauer patriarch, came to work at the business with his wife and daughter when he retired from A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. Johannssen stepped back from the business to raise her children but once they were older began to get involved again and took care of the accounting side.
Cathi Olson, another sibling, manages Ooh La La. Mike had a semester of college left when he came home because the family had gotten bad news.
“My dad had lung cancer,” he said. “Mayo (Clinic) told him he had three months to live. I came home because I wanted to spend time with my dad. He lived another 16 years. I came back because I couldn’t dream of not spending that time with them, and the business needed help.”
Bill, who had worked for several years as a flight attendant, eventually returned to the family fold, as well. As one of the few certified picture framers in the state of Iowa, his expertise often has been sought out by the gallery’s customers.
“Honestly, I can’t even tell you how long I’ve been a customer,” said Debbie Anderson, of Dubuque. “It’s been a long, long time. It’s my go-to place for everything. They’ve really served the community so well.”
It wasn’t just the beautiful merchandise and gifts that brought her back again and again.
“It really was an uplifting place to go to,” she said. “It was beautiful. They were always smiling. They were always happy to help you. They really developed relationships with their customers over a lot of years. It was almost like ‘Cheers’ — a place where everybody knows your name.”
In addition to the Kaesbauer siblings, Mike’s wife, Jane, also has worked for the business for well over 20 years, and there have been several longtime employees.
“Carol (Borel) has been here probably 35 years,” Bill said. “Debbie (Thomas) just retired last year, and she had been here 25 years. Dan (Soat) has been here 23 years. They are our family, too.”
Stefan Jensen Baumann, a Dubuque artist, began her ties with the gallery when she needed a new framer for her artwork.
“I had always micromanaged the framing,” she said. “But with Bill, I knew right away I could leave all the decision-making up to him. I got to know the Kaesbauers, and they became like extended family to me.”
Baumann created a custom piece of artwork titled “Port of Dubuque” for the store’s 40th anniversary.
“It was bittersweet to get the call from Bill telling me that they would be stepping out of the business,” she said. “Those two businesses have been like jewels gift-wrapped with a beautiful hand-tied bow, and most definitely a gift to Dubuque.”
The Kaesbauers hope to pass on the business and its legacy to another owner.
“What we set out to do, we’ve achieved,” Bill said. “If we can pass it on to somebody who will continue to do what we’ve done, that would be ideal.”
