A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for badly injuring a woman at his residence in 2018.
Cody G. Bauer, 30, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury. Bauer initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury was dismissed.
Court documents state that police responded to Bauer's Dubuque residence on Nov. 12, 2018, to perform a welfare check on Ashley A. Kurt, now 29. Bauer and Kurt were in a relationship at the time.
Bauer told the responding officers that Kurt was in the shower, and he attempted to block officers from entering the residence, documents state.
Officers were able to enter the residence and found Kurt in an upstairs bedroom. She had "obvious injuries to her face and head," and investigators found blood in multiple rooms of the residence, documents state.
Kurt initially told police she fell down the stairs, but she later said Bauer "threw her" and caused her injuries, documents state.
Kurt was taken to Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque for injuries that included multiple skull fractures, broken ribs and a lacerated liver. Documents state that she was also med-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment.