Police said a man fired shots at a group fleeing a large physical disturbance Sunday night outside a Dubuque bar.

Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 5, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct-fighting, control of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a no-contact order.

