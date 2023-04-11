Police said a man fired shots at a group fleeing a large physical disturbance Sunday night outside a Dubuque bar.
Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 5, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct-fighting, control of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a no-contact order.
Court documents state that police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the rear of Knicker's Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Recommended for you
Arriving officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the parking lot of the bar.
Investigators examined City of Dubuque traffic camera footage to determine the series of events leading to the alleged shooting.
Footage shows Brantley among a group of people who approach another group of people gathered on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Central Avenue, documents state.
“There were two groups totaling about 10 people,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Video shows all 10 people physically fighting in the street on Central.”
The disturbance occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., Welsh said.
Footage then shows individuals ducking and running for cover and a person wearing a multicolored hooded jacket raising a handgun and firing at least one round toward Central Avenue, documents state.
Welsh said there were no known injuries related to the shooting and no evidence of property damage was found. Officers identified Brantley as the person wearing the multicolored jacket Monday morning and used camera footage to track Brantley leaving the scene and walking to the 2500 block of Central, documents state.
Welsh said a police tactical entry team executed a search warrant at 8:40 a.m. Monday at Brantley’s residence. Brantley was located within the residence.
While searching the residence, police found articles of clothing Brantley was wearing Sunday night, as shown on the camera footage, documents state.
Brantley told officers that he and his group of friends traveled to the area on Central Avenue on Sunday night to confront a person who they were told had assaulted a friend, documents state. Brantley said a fight broke out between the groups of people. Brantley said he fled the area after hearing shots and noted to police that he cannot possess a firearm due to a previous felony domestic assault conviction.
Welsh said police continue to investigate the incident and that charges against additional people are possible.
He said the shooting marked the second incidence of shots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque this year.