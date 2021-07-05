University of Dubuque and Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Authority plan to split the cost of a full-time staff position at UD to work on reducing waste at all of Dubuque County’s higher education institutions.
The position would be based in UD’s Department of Natural and Applied Sciences. It would be an expansion of a current part-time administrative assistant to the department. The person still would do some administrative work there but would spend the majority of their time collaborating with the county’s colleges with the goal of waste reduction.
Adam Hoffman, head of the Department of Natural and Applied Sciences, said his initial goal was to just improve that part-time position after a period of high turnover. But the vision grew, inspired in part by Bev Wagner’s role as the solid-waste agency’s education and communication coordinator
“I was looking for ways to make that position more attractive and also bring the colleges together around waste reduction,” Hoffman said. “This would create a Sustainable College Coalition, where we would meet monthly and share notes. There are a whole host of different things we can do to save money and save resources.”
As proposed, Loras College, Clarke University, Northeast Iowa Community College, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College and Wartburg Theological Seminary also would receive support from the position.
Hoffman said there is a lot of need for waste reduction on campuses.
“When students move out, it’s amazing,” he said. “Clothes get thrown out with tags still on them. There are couches, TVs. The easiest thing to do is just throw everything in the dumpster that gets moved onto campus. We know there is lots of stuff during move-in time and move-out that goes to the landfill that doesn’t need to.”
This staff position would coordinate with the other colleges to host Donate, Don’t Dump events as a place for students’ items, as well as other methods like zero-waste sporting events, which have already been tried at UD.
“There’s lots of low-hanging fruit,” Hoffman said. “We could do a job of saving resources and money for these institutions and then also educating these students so — if they move outside of Dubuque or stay here — they bring these ideas to other spots.”
Per the proposal to the solid waste authority, the position’s salary would be funded 45% by UD and 55% by the authority, with UD also offering benefits.
No final agreement has been signed yet, but the authority’s board approved of the proposal in general.
“It’s a good idea to coordinate ways that would divert waste away from the landfill,” said DMASWA Director Ken Miller.
The proposal also received letters of support from all of the other area colleges mentioned after Hoffman approached them with the idea.