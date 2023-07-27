DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council’s recent effort to rehabilitate a degrading bridge will be significantly more expensive than it was initially told.
The First Avenue West bridge spanning Bear Creek, built in 1974 with the expectation to last 50 years, is set to undergo a full rehabilitation this fall.
Previously, the council spent a considerable amount of time discussing its options, which ranged from doing nothing to a full replacement to the tune of around $1.5 million.
Ultimately going with what it felt was the best bang for its buck, the council chose to rehabilitate the bridge, which should expand its lifespan by another 40 years, at an initial estimate of $497,000.
In order to push the project forward, the council approved an engineering contract with WHKS in which they would be billed by the hour, with an amount not to exceed $43,000. By going this route, officials will utilize the expertise of Public Works Director John Wandsnider, who has a background in professional municipal engineering, to keep design costs down.
In order to pay for the project, the council needed to bond for the money, but given the timeline it took a calculated guess on what the project’s top dollar could be, as more precise engineering wasn’t completed at the time it was going out for a bond. With a little added cushion, that best guess landed at $575,000.
WHKS engineer Mike Shimkus then compiled a report stating construction cost estimates were $465,000 for the bridge deck overlay, along with additional modifications such as barrier railings and approaches.
“Basically a full rehabilitation of the bridge,” Shimkus reminded the council at its July 17 meeting, where the bids for the project were unsealed.
Five contractors bid on the project, all of which were well over the council’s targeted amount — ranging from Taylor Construction Inc.’s low bid of $555,992 to a high of $613,000.
Shimkus said it is difficult to pinpoint why there was a nearly $91,000 difference between the estimate and the lowest actual bid, but part of it could be due to the Nov. 30 completion deadline and the fact that the council wanted to leave a lane of traffic open for farmers as harvest will be ongoing during the construction period.
“They may think the project will be more difficult or will take more time with staged construction than we anticipated,” Shimkus said.
Council Member Mike English asked if the council could just reject these bids and instead go with one of the less expensive options WHKS presented in the second half of 2022, including what was considered a “minimum repair” at an estimated $322,000.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the council could go that route, but recommended against it — right now, there is a budget shortfall of $25,000, but Michel said the council would likely be out even more if it had to send the project back to be redesigned, reengineered and rebid.
Michel instead suggested working with the contractor to pare down costs, like dialing back some of the bridge’s aesthetic railing features and possibly eliminating or modifying some of the staging that would leave a lane open.
Michel noted in a memo to the council that if staff can’t find a way to reduce construction costs, there is a projected surplus of approximately $30,000 in the local option sales tax fund for this fiscal year that is currently unallocated.
While the council expressed frustration with the reality of the actual costs versus what was expected, it ultimately approved the contract with Taylor Construction.
“It doesn’t get better with age — the fact remains that the bridge is getting worse every day,” Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said.