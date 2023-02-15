The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Recommended for you
Morgan Guice, 32, of 646 Jefferson St., and Jessica M. Peterson, 34, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, were arrested at about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Washington Street on charges of three counts of child endangerment. Guice also was arrested on charges of interference with official acts and third-degree harassment and a warrant charging fifth-degree theft.
Ayden R. Hahn, 20, of Gilbertville, Iowa, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Henion Street on charges of two counts of third-degree attempted burglary and one count each of third-degree burglary, public intoxication, interference with official acts with injury and providing false identification information. Court documents state that a Dubuque Police Department officer sustained a minor injury when arresting Hahn.
Eric J. Wheaton, 34, of 2075 Mullin St., was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Fourth Street on charges of assault and operating while intoxicated.
Andrew M. Hogan, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dodge Street on charges of assault with injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Complete Auto, 3901 Jackson St., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the loss of $25,000 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday
Criminal damage to a vehicle worth $2,000 was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mount Alpine Street.