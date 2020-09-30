Scholarships are available for two virtual courses that provide tips for caregivers of both adults with chronic health conditions and children with special health and behavioral needs.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a six-week course from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offering tips on stress reduction, improved communication, resource access and other topics for caregivers, according to a press release.
The classes for caregivers of children will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 9, via Zoom videoconferencing. The classes for caregivers of adults will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 28 to Dec. 9.
The cost is $35 per person, or $40 for a couple for either class. Residents of Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties can use the promo code “MHDSEASTCENTRAL” when registering to receive a scholarship waiving the full registration fee.
Register online at https://bit.ly/ptc16355 for the class focusing on caregivers of children and at https://bit.ly/ptc16360 for the class for caregivers of adults.