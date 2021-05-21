ZIP-code level data shows significantly lower vaccination rates in Dubuque County’s rural communities compared to the city of Dubuque.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials recently released COVID-19 ZIP-code level vaccination data, allowing county health departments their first look at vaccination progress within each community.
Dubuque County’s vaccination rate is in the top five across counties in Iowa. More than 50% of the county’s total population had received at least one shot and 46.8% had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, when the ZIP-code data was measured.
Vaccination rates vary greatly among communities in the county, however — from 57% in a portion of Dubuque down to 17% in Zwingle.
“It’s another data point to help us plan and evaluate what we’re doing, where we should go next,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist and member of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
The two highest vaccination rates belong to two of the three ZIP codes covering the City of Dubuque. In the ZIP code for western Dubuque and Asbury, 57% of the total population was vaccinated. The ZIP code for southern Dubuque had a 56% vaccination rate.
The next highest was Luxemburg at 54%, followed by the ZIP code for Peosta/Centralia at 52%.
Corrigan said some of the success in Peosta might be tied to the fairly regular mobile vaccination clinics that have been popular there.
“Some of our biggest vaccination clinics have been in Peosta by MercyOne,” she said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of success there.”
Corrigan said those efforts and a recent successful clinic in Farley — whose ZIP code has a vaccination rate of 43% — have convinced the incident management team to pursue more rural pop-up clinics.
Other rural communities saw lower vaccination rates. The ZIP code for New Vienna saw a 40% rate. The Cascade ZIP code was at 37%.
Cascade Mayor Greg Staner said he was happy with vaccinations in his city, even if the rate was not quite as high.
“My understanding is that it’s available to anybody who wants it,” he said. “So it’s going well. The majority of the people I talk to have already gotten it. The people who don’t want it probably won’t get it.”
Staner said he was not pushing for a reason from people who do not want the vaccine.
“They shouldn’t have to disclose why they don’t want to get it,” he said. “It comes down to what their beliefs are. The flu kills people every year. Nobody asks why people don’t get the flu shot. I guess that is because this is different than the flu. But everybody deserves their choice.”
Corrigan agreed that whatever the hold up is in vaccination rates in some communities, it is not access.
One outlier in the data was the 52001 ZIP code. That is the county’s most populous, covering the downtown and northern part of Dubuque and the city of Sageville. Its vaccination rate was middle-of-the-road for the county, at 45%.
Corrigan tied that lower rate to the ZIP code’s specific demographics.
“That’s a little bit of a surprise, but if you look at our community health needs assessment and look at the levels of risk, 52001 has the highest rate of health and social vulnerabilities,” she said. “There’s a lot of varieties of groups. We need to keep working in those areas.”
That ZIP code is the county’s most racially and ethnically diverse and has a higher concentration of residents who are low-income or speak limited English.
Corrigan said she would expect future COVID-19 outbreaks to continue and spread in communities with the lowest vaccination rates. But she also said the data does not provide a complete picture of immunity in Dubuque County.
“We don’t know how this crosses over with those who have acquired natural immunity from the disease,” Corrigan said. “And of those, we don’t know how many have gotten the vaccination also and who have not. We also don’t know how long natural immunity lasts. There is no way to get the total.”
Corrigan urged continued critical thinking, particularly since local mask mandates have been removed.
“With all of these new mask guidances and proclamations and laws, it comes down to you evaluating your own risk,” she said. “Even if you’re vaccinated, you need to consider that, as well as the risk of the people you are around regularly.”