Area patrons of a pocket prairie program from Dubuque County Conservation were thrilled to learn that their small islands of native habitat had attracted the rusty patched bumblebee, an endangered species since 2017.

The population of such bumblebees has fallen by nearly 90% since the 1990s, according to experts.

