Flexsteel Industries Inc. traces its roots to the purchase of a furniture company in Minneapolis 119 years ago.
In the wake of the announcement that the company would close its Dubuque manufacturing facility, here is a look at its name changes, growth and historical moments.
- 1901: German immigrant Frank Bertsch and three partners, John Grau, R.F. Curtis and T.J. Gorman, purchased Rolph and Ball Furniture Co. in Minneapolis and renamed it the Grau-Curtis Co. Rolph and Ball had been established in 1893.
- 1917: Bertsch bought out his partners and brought his son, Herbert T. (H.T.) Bertsch, into the business two years later.
- 1927: The company purchased a half-interest in Flexsteel Spring Co.
- 1929: The firm changed its name to Northome Furniture.
- 1936: H.T. Bertsch moved Northome Furniture to Dubuque, settling into a facility near 32nd and Jackson streets. The relocation moved Northome closer to growing markets in Chicago.
- 1947: Northome’s sales volume had quadrupled by this year, to 4 million units annually, and H.T. Bertsch’s son, Frank H. Bertsch, joined the company as plant engineer. He was promoted to plant manager two years later.
- 1958: The firm had grown over time, establishing two other plants: in Pennsylvania and Texas. By 1958, the firm also had a new name, Flexsteel Industries. Frank H. Bertsch became company president, a post he would hold through 1985.
- 1968: K. Bruce Lauritsen joined Flexsteel as a sales trainee. He eventually rose to president in 1989 and to CEO in 1993.
- 1969: Flexsteel became a publicly traded company.
- 1972: Flexsteel announced plans to expand its Dubuque plant by 120,000 square feet, to 720,000 square feet. The expansion also doubled the size of the firm’s metal division, which manufactured the Flexsteel spring and recliner and convertible bedding fixtures and motor home bucket seats. By 1972, Flexsteel had factories in Waxahachie, Texas; Lancaster, Pa.; Harrison, Ark.; and Rising Sun and Evansville, Ind.
- 1982: A nearly nine-week strike idled 450 workers at the Dubuque plant. The pact to end the walkout was ratified in November.
- 1984: The company entered the contract seating market and began making furniture for the health care and hospitality industries and government.
- 1997: Flexsteel was the third-largest private sector firm in Dubuque, with 820 employees, according to a report in the TH. The firm trailed John Deere Dubuque Works and Farmland Foods.
- 2004: Flexsteel’s workforce stood at around 650 people, including about 475 hourly workers represented by the United Steel Workers of America Local 1861-U., according to a TH report.
- 2008: The recession impacted furniture sales. Layoffs in Dubuque dropped the workforce to fewer than 150 hourly employees, according to a TH report.
- 2011: Flexsteel officials broke ground on a new headquarters in the Port of Dubuque. The $12 million project was completed in September 2012.
- 2016: Flexsteel announced its intention to close the Dubuque manufacturing facility by December 2017. Company officials expressed a desire to replace the aging facility with a new one in Dubuque, but they also indicated locations elsewhere were being considered.
- 2017: Flexsteel officials announced plans to acquire 22 acres in the City of Dubuque Industrial Center South. The company planned to invest more than $28 million into a 250,000-square-foot facility and retain at least 200 jobs.
- 2020: Flexsteel officials announced plans to permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.