A Dubuque was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for selling crack cocaine near Loras College.
John Saunders, 44, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 70 months’ imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Saunders must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Saunders admitted to selling cocaine out of his residence which was located near Loras.
A search warrant executed on his property recovered more than “24 grams of crack cocaine, drug weighing and packaging materials, and a loaded handgun under the mattress,” according to the release.