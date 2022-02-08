Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Galena, Ill., and Dubuque.
It’s a family affair for two Galena businesses that plan to reopen their doors in the next month following renovations and ownership changes.
Sophie and Tom Pfile own Cannova’s Pizzeria at 247 N. Main St. The restaurant offers house-made Italian cuisine, from thin crust pizza to lasagna.
The Pfiles took the helm at the longtime Galena business in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Sophie Pfile said, they have offered pickup and delivery options but have not yet reopened for dine-in services.
During the physical closure, the couple renovated the business. Pfile said they expanded the kitchen and streamlined the space in preparation for resuming dine-in services, which they hope to do by early March.
“This has been an opportunity to make some changes to make it a little more efficient and a little more ours,” she said.
While the couple is readying to reopen Cannova’s, the rest of the family has put its stamp on another longtime business next door.
In January, Tom and Sophie partnered with Tom’s parents, Theresa and Timothy Pfile, to purchase local bar The Gold Room at 249 N. Main St.
Following minor renovations, The Gold Room is poised to reopen within the month, said Tom’s sister, April McAuliffe, who is helping with the business.
“The feel is still the same. We’re just looking to give the people of Galena the spot that they like to go to,” she said. “The Gold Room has been here as long as I can remember.”
While the businesses are separate entities, their physical proximity has always led Cannova’s and The Gold Room to work closely together, said Sophie Pfile.
That relationship will be strengthened now that the two businesses are in the family.
“It’s definitely rewarding to put all this time and effort into a family business,” McAuliffe said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Cannova’s is open for delivery and carryout from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The business can be reached at 815-777-3735 or 815-777-8020.
Upon opening, The Gold Room will be open from noon to 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday to Sunday. The business can be reached at 815-402-2297.
NEW BUSINESS OFFERS GALENA APPAREL
The former executive director of a Galena economic organization has launched her own business, with a focus on “high-end” Galena-themed apparel.
After leaving Galena Area Chamber of Commerce last month, Angela DeVere now owns Galena Midwestern. The business offers a line of apparel she hopes will fill a need that tourists shared with her.
“One thing that I kept hearing over and over again was that people were looking for something a little more high-end, almost like a Columbia or Patagonia line for Galena and the Midwest,” she said.
Galena Midwestern sells hoodies, beanies, jackets, T-shirts and other clothes and accessories. According to DeVere, the items are designed for visitors enjoying the area’s outdoor pursuits, from kayaking to skiing to hiking.
DeVere hopes her products, particularly a trademarked line of “Galena Girl” items, will celebrate the unique beauty of Galena and the Midwest.
“There’s been this huge surge of high-end arts and products that I’ve been seeing come through the Midwest,” she said. “I think it’s the perfect timing.”
Galena Midwestern products are available at galenamidwestern.com.
DUBUQUE BUSINESS ANNOUNCES SERVICE SHIFT
A Dubuque-based home and outdoor retail chain has announced a shift in its services.
Beginning later this month, Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto no longer will provide automotive tire sales, repairs and automotive service, including oil changes and alignment. Instead, the company will begin offering warranty repair on power equipment and power sports purchases at several locations, including at 2900 Dodge St. in Dubuque.
Keri Hanson, Theisen’s director of marketing and e-commerce, said the shift was prompted by changing demand in the auto industry due to updated technologies such as increased tire life and longer intervals between oil changes.
“We just realized that there wasn’t going to be an opportunity for us to be competitive in servicing those types of vehicles,” she said. “At the same time, we’ve seen an explosive growth in the outdoor lifestyle of our customers and growing demand for outdoor power sports equipment. This creates an opportunity for us to invest in these growing business areas and service more of what we sell.”
The company, which boasts a total of 24 locations in Iowa and Wisconsin, has called the Dubuque area its home base since opening its first store in 1927.
Although automobile service will cease operations on Feb. 28, Theisen’s will continue to sell a variety of automobile retail products. The business also will increase its outdoor power equipment offerings, including an expanded assortment of tires for trailers and lawn/garden equipment.
“Our plan is to begin scaling up our repair shops throughout this year to ensure that we can service all of the new lines that we’re going to be carrying,” Hanson said.
In a subsequent email to the Telegraph Herald, Hanson noted that Theisen’s will retain all current staff following the shift in service.
Certain locations, likely including Dubuque, also will hire additional staff for full-time, part-time and seasonal product assembly roles.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Dubuque can be reached at 563-557-8222. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.