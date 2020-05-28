MANCHESTER, Iowa – Manchester Family Aquatic Center has revised dates for pool openings based upon the latest proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Group lesson registration will now be held beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1 at manchester-ia.org, according to a press release.
Private lesson registration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the aquatic center, 200 Stearns Drive.
The release states that lesson schedules and routines have been altered to allow for less crowding in the pool.
Swimming lessons and lap swimming both begin June 15, with open swimming tentatively scheduled to start July 1.
Call 563-927-1118 or email dfoley@manchester-ia.org for more information.