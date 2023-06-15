PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As concern grows about the prevalence of fentanyl and other opiates nationwide, area universities are working to increase access to a life-saving, overdose-reversing medication.
Access to naloxone, often called Narcan, has increased at local universities for the past couple years, and efforts are underway this summer to bolster training for campus staff who may need to potentially administer the drug.
Naloxone rapidly reverses an opioid overdose by attaching to the opioid receptors in the body and blocking the effects of other opioids. It counters the effects of several frequently abused drugs including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone and codeine.
It can be administered using a nasal spray or injected using a needle to quickly restore normal breathing to an individual whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
“We decided that although we do not have a strong opioid presence here in our campus community that to save one life was worth it to take on this initiative,” said Kate Demerse, dean of students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
UW-P recently installed 15 Nalox-ZONE boxes across campus donated by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, a recovery advocacy group. Each box contains two doses of naloxone nasal spray with instructions on how to administer it, as well as a CPR mask and a list of addiction recovery resources.
Boxes are located in each of the UW-P residence halls, the university’s student center and Ullsvik Hall for student and staff access. Instructions inside say the first step taken should be to call 911; the police are not automatically notified when the boxes are opened.
“The goal is to get Narcan in the hands of people who need it as quickly as possible, which is why UW-P chose to install the Nalox-ZONE boxes in easily accessible areas,” Demerse said.
Other area colleges also keep naloxone on campus, although student access varies. The drug is available at Loras College, Clarke University and University of Dubuque.
School officials say its presence is precautionary rather than reactive and noted that instances of opioid overdoses at area colleges are rare.
National College Health Assessment surveys show the most frequently used and abused substances on college campuses are alcohol, marijuana and nicotine.
The 2022 spring survey showed, however, that 3.1% of undergraduate students reported using prescription opioids outside of a medically prescribed context at least once. Another 0.6% reported using heroin.
“This is a growing issue nationwide,” said Catherine Smith, director of residence life at Clarke University. “We’re (keeping naloxone on hand) as a preventative measure so if something does occur we can assist that community member as best we can.”
Residential assistants and other professional staff at Clarke are trained on how to identify an opioid overdose and how to administer naloxone, if needed. The medication is currently stored at the residential life office and placed in RA duty bags for when community walk-throughs are conducted.
University of Dubuque residential assistants and security workers this summer will receive training on how to administer naloxone, said Regina Torson, medical director at UD’s Smeltzer-Kelly Student Health Center.
The medicine is already available at the university’s health center as well as its athletic department. Torson said it could be stored in additional locations moving forward if the need arises.
Torson said the medication is not directly available to students to make sure it is administered correctly and only used in instances it will be helpful.
Naloxone will not reverse the effects of an overdose from non-opioid drugs like cocaine or benzodiazepines or reverse alcohol poisoning.
“The training is so (staff) know what to watch for so they can recognize the need for the Narcan,” Torson said.
Even though instances of opioid overdoses are low on college campuses, the drugs remain an issue in the community at large. So far this year, the Dubuque Drug Task Force has seized 253.5 fentanyl pills compared to just four pills in 2022 and 29 pills in 2021.
Nearly 80,000 people died from opioid-related overdoses nationwide in 2022.
Both Iowa and Wisconsin have “Good Samaritan” laws to encourage people to report overdoses instead of leaving in fear of potential prosecution.
In most cases, the law means people who seek immediate medical assistance for overdose victims will not be arrested or prosecuted even if they themselves were engaging in illicit substance abuse.
Area universities have added some of their own assurances that minimize the likelihood of disciplinary action for students who report a medical emergency related to drugs or alcohol regardless of their own use of those substances.
“We’re more concerned with the wellbeing of that student at that point than with potential disciplinary consequences,” Smith said. “We want to be there to give them the help they need.”