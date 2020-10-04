Apple River (Ill.) State Bank announced the appointment of Sandy Frank as manager of its Scales Mound, Ill., office. She started in 2001 as a teller in Scales Mound and Apple River. In 2005, she moved to the bank’s bookkeeping department in Galena, Ill.

IIW announced the hiring of Morgan Johnson as marketing coordinator. Previously, she was an event coordinator with a minor-league baseball team. She graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in public relations.

Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:

Marija Duffy as a client service representative.

Taylor B. McElmeel as a service representative.

Ashley M. Duschen as a client service representative.

Lillith D. Harbaugh as a service representative.

Mark A. Ellis as a financial analyst.

Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced hiring:

Amye Valant as a certified Pilates instructor.

Emily Roling as a board-certified family nurse practitioner.

Tobey Roling as a certified yoga teacher and AFAA-certified primary group fitness instructor.

Grand River Medical Group has announced hiring:

Katie Voss as a pediatrician.

Lauren Trumm as a pulmonary nurse practitioner.

