Apple River (Ill.) State Bank announced the appointment of Sandy Frank as manager of its Scales Mound, Ill., office. She started in 2001 as a teller in Scales Mound and Apple River. In 2005, she moved to the bank’s bookkeeping department in Galena, Ill.
•
IIW announced the hiring of Morgan Johnson as marketing coordinator. Previously, she was an event coordinator with a minor-league baseball team. She graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in public relations.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Marija Duffy as a client service representative.
Taylor B. McElmeel as a service representative.
Ashley M. Duschen as a client service representative.
Lillith D. Harbaugh as a service representative.
Mark A. Ellis as a financial analyst.
•
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced hiring:
Amye Valant as a certified Pilates instructor.
Emily Roling as a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
Tobey Roling as a certified yoga teacher and AFAA-certified primary group fitness instructor.
•
Grand River Medical Group has announced hiring:
Katie Voss as a pediatrician.
Lauren Trumm as a pulmonary nurse practitioner.