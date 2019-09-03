Grant County supervisors recently approved a contract for asbestos removal for two buildings.
Supervisors voted in favor of a contract with Environmental Management Services of Iowa not to exceed $70,000. It calls for the removal of asbestos from both the ‘52 Building and the old Laundry Building behind the new Grant County Community Services Building outside of Lancaster.
Supervisors also learned about additional asbestos lining the pipes of old underground steam vents that led to the former Orchard Manor North building that no longer exists. The pipes are in a 4-foot-by-5-foot tunnel that is about 200 feet long and goes from the current building that is used as a maintenance facility.
Supervisors directed Project Manager Brad Bierman, of Epic Construction, to ask Environmental Management Services to give an estimate for the removal of that asbestos from the piping and to have the tunnels sealed by a contractor after the asbestos is removed.