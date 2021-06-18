The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Steven Montoya, 24, of 2518 Broadway St., No. 1, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Montoya assaulted Brooke A. Beam, 22, of the same address, in the presence of their children.
- Mark M. Pabst, 60, of 3249 Sheridan Road, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $8,500 between 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday from the area of East 15th Street and Central Avenue.