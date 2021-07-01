DYERSVILLE, Iowa – The Field of Dreams movie site will host its second annual First Responders Appreciation Day event Saturday, July 10.
Gates open at noon.
The event will feature two seven-inning baseball games with players representing police departments from Chicago and New York and fire departments from Chicago and Dallas.
The event also includes a headline appearance by country musician Jake Dodds at 7:30 p.m. and a showing of the film, “Field of Dreams,” at 9 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds benefit the Dubuque County Emergency Responders Training Facility and the Chicago Police Department Memorial Foundation.
Visit fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com/firstresponders for tickets and additional information.