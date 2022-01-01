Stomping through the snow this morning at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque, the only bits of 5-year-old Drew Cordes that were visible were his eyes.
Everything else was bundled up tight, covered by hats, gloves, snow pants and a coat. His 3-year-old sister, Eve, was similarly outfitted, though she spent most of the short morning hike on the shoulders of her father, Dave Cordes.
The Cordes family, of Peosta, Iowa, was one of two families that turned out for the 8 a.m. beginners hike during the Iowa Department of Natural Resources First Day Hike event at Mines of Spain. An intermediate hike at 9:30 a.m. drew a larger crowd of about 25.
A bit farther behind the Cordes family was another family. Five-year-old Lexton Moeller spoke excitedly of other hikes while his brother Notix, 3, rode on their father's shoulders.
"It's a good thing to do to start your day off, to go out and go for a walk," said the father, Trent Moeller. "We are always trying to get out because it seems like you're a happier and healthier family when you do."
After the hike down the half-mile John and Alice Butler Trail, the families followed Dubuque County Conservation naturalist and hike leader Taylor Schaefers down to E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center.
"I'm still super warm," Lexton said on the way to the center, boasting that he was probably warm enough to take his yellow coat off.
"That's good," Schaefers said. "My face is getting a little cold now, I have teary eyes."
"Me, too," Lexton admitted.
Inside, the children stripped off a few outer layers and ran through the center, admiring exhibits, watching birds through the windows and making pine cone bird feeders.
This was the first year tat Dubuque County Conservation participated in first-day hikes, a program held at state parks throughout the state. Due to the snow and cold weather, other state parks such as Backbone, Maquoketa Caves and Pikes Peak cancelled their events today.
The E.B. Lyons center reopened today for the first time in nearly two years. It now will operate on a full-time basis for the first time in four years.
It is operating under a new agreement among the DNR, Dubuque County Conservation, City of Dubuque and Friends of the Mines of Spain, a volunteer group that supports the facility and surrounding park.
The agreement was created and finalized this year to provide a dedicated funding source to the center that will allow it to maintain regular operating hours. Prior to 2017, the center was managed by DNR staff, but budget cuts led to that staffing being reduced.
For the past four years, it has relied on volunteers to remain open, resulting in drastically reduced hours.
The mood in the center today was positive, as volunteers from Friends of the Mines of Spain served cookies and hot chocolate.
"We're elated," volunteer Nancy Wright said. "Elated."
"Thrilled," volunteer Sandy Hyman said with a laugh.
"We're very excited," volunteer Barb Hueneke summarized.
Last year, the Cordes family came on a self-led first day hike, but they only could peer through the windows of the center after trekking through knee-high snow, Dave Cordes recalled.
The best part of the morning, Drew and Eve said, was the hot chocolate, though Drew agreed that he would like to come back in the summer.
"They love it once we get here and get going," said mother Megan Cordes. "Drew is the one who probably loves it the best, loves to be outside."