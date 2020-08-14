PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville bar and restaurant owners now can apply to create or expand their outdoor seating areas temporarily.
To ease the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Common Council members recently authorized staff to issue outdoor seating permits. Businesses with liquor licenses can serve alcohol in the outdoor areas.
The permit, which is valid through Oct. 31, would enable proprietors to set up temporary outdoor seating areas on sidewalks, parking stalls and city streets on a case-by-case basis.
Approved establishments can offer expanded outdoor seating from 4 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
A committee of city staff will process and review each application within three business days.
Completed applications must be submitted via email to carrollj@platteville.org. To obtain one, visit www.bit.ly/30O8rVI.