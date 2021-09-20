Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday chose to wait on taking action on whether to enact a mask mandate in schools, opting instead to bring the matter back up at their October board meeting.
The unanimous vote came after more than four hours of public comment and board discussion, in which dozens of parents, students and other community members argued for and against masking requirements and board members discussed among themselves whether or not a mandate makes sense.
It also followed two motions that ended in 3-3 ties, with one abstention in each case, to table the discussion until a lawsuit over an Iowa law forbidding school districts from requiring masks is resolved in courts and to reinstate a mask mandate during school hours.
"Now I think, as a board, we should be having frequent conversations about it based on the information that’s at hand at that time," said Board Member Nancy Bradley, who moved to have the issue come back to the October meeting of the board's Facilities/Support Services Committee and then to bring the matter before the full board in October.
Board members and district leaders had sought a path forward since a federal judge last week temporarily ordered the state to stop enforcing the law banning school boards from requiring masks, ruling that the law increases the risk children with health conditions have of getting COVID-19. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has vowed to appeal the decision and has asked the temporary order be allowed to expire.
School Board President Tami Ryan pushed to table the motion until the lawsuit has been resolved in the courts. She said that current COVID-19 numbers in the school do not show significant spread in the district and that a majority of families in the district have spoken by choosing not to have their children wear masks to schools.
"If a majority of these families choose to leave this district because of the decision that school boards make based on whatever reasons they can come up with, they have the right to leave the district, and when we keep doing mandates like this, I don’t blame them."
As of Monday afternoon, the district's COVID-19 dashboard reported 17 active, positive cases among students and five among staff.
Board Member Kate Parks said board members would not be doing their jobs if they don't respond with a decision to quickly move forward and argued the board should implement a mask mandate. She said a mask requirement is needed because of rising case numbers tied to the delta variant and because district leaders need to think of the greater good.
"My opinion is that we need to move forward, and so where this is at, we need to pass a mask mandate and see where it's at in a few months," she said.
Board Member Tom Barton abstained from both the votes to table the discussion and to enact a mask mandate, saying he thinks the issue of masks has become politicized and that enforcement of the state's masking laws have shifted multiple times in recent weeks.
He said he would not vote for any motion that leads to winners and losers and that he would support an environment where there are spaces both for students who do and don't want to wear masks.
"I think there's space to have it both ways," he said. "I will abstain from votes that don't accommodate both sides."
A motion to table the discussion ended in a 3-3 tie, with Jim Prochaska, Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman voting in favor; Nancy Bradley, Kate Parks and Anderson Sainci voting against; and Tom Barton abstaining.
The motion to enact a mask mandate also ended in a tie, with Bradley, Parks and Prochaska voting in favor, Sainci, Ryan and Wittman voting against and Barton abstaining.
Kelly Breitbach, who has children in the district, said her children struggled emotionally during the time when masks were required. Without masks, her children are more social and more balanced, she said.
She also argued that the number of students and teachers in the district who have tested positive for COVID-19 is small.
"We have been in school with kids unmasked and not socially distancing for weeks now, and the numbers do not justify (a masking requirement)," she said.
Amy Kempen, another parent, stated her support of requiring masks in schools, noting that she was also sympathetic with people who oppose it.
However, she said she feels that making masks optional is affecting students with special needs, forcing parents to homeschool, reduce the hours their children are in school or separate them from their peers.
"We just want our kids to get an education safely," she said.