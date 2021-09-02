Applications are being accepted for Dubuque Police Department’s Police Exploring Program.

The coed program gives people ages 14 to 20 an inside look at a law enforcement career, including hands-on experience in law enforcement practices.

The group meets monthly at night at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The first session will be held on Sept. 29. The cost is $60 for 10 sessions.

Call Melissa Neuhaus with the Dubuque office of Boy Scouts of America at 563-556-4343 or email melissa.neuhaus@scouting.org for more information.

