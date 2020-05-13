The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Eric E. Tillis, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Ninth and Iowa streets on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as warrants charging domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Alexia A. Ball, 22, of 765 Duggan Drive, on Dec. 11.
Allison G. Kimball, 25, of 2119 Avalon Road, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Monday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.