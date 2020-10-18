The American Bankers Association recently announced that its Bruning Award will be presented to Al Tubbs, chairman of Ohnward Bancshares in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A second-generation banker, Tubbs was raised on a grain and livestock farm in eastern Iowa and taught agricultural finance at Oklahoma State University before becoming a leader in the local banking industry, according to a press release.
Tubbs served on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee during the 1980s farm crisis, when he helped start a program to share the loss of income and capital in production agriculture among producers, lenders and the government.
Tubbs has been involved with ABA for years, serving on councils and committees and as chairman of the association in 1991.