The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Donald L. Dzaboff, 80, of 4162 Bluebird Drive, reported the loss of $1,446.50 via fraud sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
- Brandon R. Wilwert, 37, of 809 Clarke Drive, reported the theft of a snowmobile trailer valued at $500 from his home at 11:07 a.m. Thursday.
- Zoe A. Smith, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Thursday at 635 W. 11th St. on charges of domestic assault causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police said she assaulted Cierra A. Smith, 36, at 635 W. 11th St.
- Jane M. Tippe, 60, of 333 W. 17th St., No. 16, reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $2,000 at 1:15 p.m. Friday from 1800 Elm St.