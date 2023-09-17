As eastern Iowa students get to work at the start of a new school year, district administrators continue their own work to implement a multifaceted new law that touches multiple areas of K-12 education in the state.
Signed into law earlier this year, Senate File 496 was designed to protect parental rights in education, according to Republicans in the Iowa Legislature. Democrats, many educators and LGBTQ+ rights groups opposed the legislation, which calls for the removal of books that depict sex acts or are not “age-appropriate” and requires schools to notify parents if students request the use of a different name or pronouns, among other reforms.
“Senate File 496 is just about good, solid communication with families, providing them with a voice and keeping them in tune to what’s happening with their child,” said Dan Butler, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District. “That’s good practice and something we believe in here in Western Dubuque, even before this (law).
“Obviously, there’s some change and some layers that we’ve had to add within policy, practice and procedure, but that’s just what we have to do, and at the end of the day, this is about serving students to the best of our abilities.”
Names and pronouns
The new law requires schools to notify parents if their child “requests an accommodation that is intended to affirm the student’s gender identity,” including a request that staff call the student by a different name or pronouns than what they were given at birth.
The law has sparked questions about the use of nicknames, and some districts, including Maquoketa Community School District, are taking no chances.
“Our legal counsel (advised us) not to differentiate,” said Superintendent Tara Notz. “For example, if a student is asking to be called ‘Sam’ rather than ‘Samantha,’ are they asking that because they want to be referred to as a different gender, or is that a nickname based on the same gender? Their guidance was to treat it the same across the board and get that permission from parents.”
She said the district added a question on its registration form where parents could list any nicknames used for the student. If a student requests a nickname not listed in the registration paperwork, parents would be contacted to fill out a separate form giving their permission for the use of that name.
A similar policy has been formalized in Western Dubuque, where Butler said parents can list nicknames at registration. Those not on the list require communication with parents before they can be used.
“This has not been a huge population of students that we’re talking about,” he said.
Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Student Services Shirley Horstman said staff do not ask students for their preferred pronouns, but if a student approaches staff with a request for pronouns that are different from their biological sex, parents must be contacted.
If a student requests a nickname that corresponds to their biological sex, parents need not be contacted, but if the nickname could be interpreted to be different from the biological sex, staff have conversations with the student.
“If (the requested name) really is about an identity change or a gender change, then we need written permission from parents,” Horstman said.
She said she had not heard of any specific incidents that occurred relating to names or nicknames this fall in Dubuque’s schools, which she took as a sign that any such conversations were professionally and promptly handled.
Books and curricula
Another aspect of the new law stipulates that schools must remove from libraries and classrooms books that are not “age-appropriate” or include “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.” Districts also must create and publicize processes for the removal of materials members of the public say violate the law.
Although this part of the law will not begin to be enforced until Jan. 1, district leaders already have begun to take steps toward assessing books.
Horstman said the Dubuque district is forming a committee that will develop a process to determine if books contain prohibited content, and no books officially have been removed. A review process also is ongoing in Western Dubuque, according to Butler.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District Superintendent Dave Hoeger said his district is investigating different services to help evaluate and summarize books, flagging potential concerns so staff then can investigate further before determining if removal is necessary.
“Using book review platforms that are available, you can issue different tags or categories and get different suggestions,” he said. “It’s not going to tell you everything you need to know, but it just may flag some books that we may go take a look at and make a determination ourselves.”
Notz said the Maquoketa district has followed a similar procedure by referencing lists of books that other districts have flagged as concerning and taking a closer look at those texts. Teachers have been instructed to review their classroom libraries and bring any questions to administrators.
“I feel confident that our teachers know what’s not developmentally appropriate … and just because a book mentions the word ‘sex’ doesn’t mean there’s a description or visual depiction of a sex act,” she said. “I think the confusing part might be a book that talks about different lifestyles or different characters that describe things that an adolescent might be going through. We want students to be able to … relate to different characters in books and have those experiences, but we also want to make sure we’re following the law.”
Philip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said the new law has not significantly impacted any of the system’s current practices, including policies around books.
“We already screen for and monitor the content of our library, and we already have an inventory of all of our books that certainly would be available for viewing by any parent,” he said.
The law also prohibits school districts from referencing gender identity or sexual orientation in instruction for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Local district leaders interviewed by the Telegraph Herald said this portion of the law has required no changes in their district curricula.
Surveys and screenings
Senate File 496 also dictates that school districts may not give students surveys that are “designed to address the student’s mental, emotional or physical health that is not required by state or federal law” without receiving written consent from parents and giving them seven days’ notice.
Notz said the Maquoketa district is pondering the most effective way to gather parent permission for things such as a bi-weekly, two-question survey about students’ sense of belonging that some teachers planned to launch this fall.
“Our only intent is to support students ... so if we want accurate data, (we’re discussing) how we can communicate this to families without it being overburdensome,’” she said. “We do have other pieces of data, like office referrals, but we want to be able to hear from the kids.”
Butler said that this week, Western Dubuque staff were in the process of communicating with families to get parental permission for surveys that touch on social-emotional well-being, which the district often gives to students up to three times per year.
Meanwhile, Dubuque Community Schools has opted to eliminate the use of surveys related to social-emotional learning topics.
In recent years, the district gradually has been implementing a screening tool called Social, Academic and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener for elementary and middle school students. Horstman said the screener was given twice per year to help educators assess student behaviors and needs.
“We are not doing that screener this year … but we are still moving ahead,” Horstman said. “We know from meeting the needs of students for many years what those needs are, and we can still do that without the surveys. At some point, we may choose to seek active parent permission, but we are just getting started with the implementation of this new law.”