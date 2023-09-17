As eastern Iowa students get to work at the start of a new school year, district administrators continue their own work to implement a multifaceted new law that touches multiple areas of K-12 education in the state.

Signed into law earlier this year, Senate File 496 was designed to protect parental rights in education, according to Republicans in the Iowa Legislature. Democrats, many educators and LGBTQ+ rights groups opposed the legislation, which calls for the removal of books that depict sex acts or are not “age-appropriate” and requires schools to notify parents if students request the use of a different name or pronouns, among other reforms.

