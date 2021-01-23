Authorities said a driver was injured Sunday when she crashed into a tree in rural Dubuque.
Taylor M. Meyer, 27, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Peru Road and Ginger Ridge. The report states that deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in which the driver already left the scene. Further investigation found the driver to be Meyer, who returned to the scene when asked. She told deputies that she hit a slick spot on Peru Road, causing her to drive into a ditch and hit a tree, the report states.
“The investigation found that the roadway was in good driving condition, but Meyer went off of the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed the center line and then the other driving lane before hitting a tree,” the report states.
Meyer was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.