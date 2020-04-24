EPWORTH, Iowa — For Emily Silich, part of the fun about studying the universe is that there’s always more to learn.
“You’ll never know everything, but by narrowing down your interest enough to study one thing about the universe ... we can develop this broader picture of where we live, what everything around us is,” she said. “There’s a sense of possibility, of discovery.”
Silich, a junior at the University of Iowa and an Epworth native, has spent her college years researching remnants of a supernova and working on a small satellite now orbiting the Earth.
Those interests recently garnered Silich national recognition as a 2020 Goldwater Scholar. The national scholarship recognizes students who intend to pursue research careers in math, engineering and the natural sciences.
“It’s certainly nice to have her recognized, that she’s put in all this hard work, and people are really paying attention,” said Philip Kaaret, professor of physics and astronomy at U of I.
During her time in college, Silich joined a team that built a small satellite that was funded by NASA and recently was launched into orbit. Silich was tasked with helping calibrate the device.
Silich used data from the satellite to study the Vela supernova remnant — the remains left behind by a star that exploded.
“Studying them helps us gain a bigger picture of what goes on, not only in aftermath of when a star dies … but how that evolves in space, what elements are created,” she said.
Kaaret said the research can help scientists understand the origins of various elements present in the universe.
“If you really want to understand how life came to be on Earth and how we have iron in our blood or how we have all the different elements we use for everything … all of those elements are actually created in stars,” he said.
Silich is in the process of getting a paper published with the results of her research. She is also starting on another project to investigate dark matter in the universe.
This summer, she hopes to participate in an internship at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where she would work on calibrating an instrument that can measure the polarization of X-rays on future space missions. Her ability to participate in that internship will depend on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
Eventually, Silich intends to pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics. She said receiving the Goldwater scholarship affirms her commitment to pursuing a career in research.
“It really helps reaffirm that what I’ve been doing within the field so far with my research,” she said. “Other people can see that there’s potential for me within the field.”