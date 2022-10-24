Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Farley, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new Farley restaurant focused on specialty sandwiches and sauces is open for business.
Ann Schieltz opened Dinger’s D’Lite’s last month at 302 First St. N., across the street from Farley Municipal Building. Schieltz said the location most recently housed BrickHaus Bar & Grill.
“For the past 10 to 12 years, I have wanted to own a restaurant,” she said. “Initially, I just wanted a café, to do breakfast and lunch. I have always enjoyed entertaining friends and family, and a couple of friends suggested starting a restaurant, but I needed to start off slow.”
Schieltz began as a food vendor at Dubuque Farmers Market six years ago. For the past 14 months, she has operated out of the Dinger’s D’Lite’s food trailer, and the opportunity for a physical location in Farley came up this past spring.
The name of the restaurant stems from Schieltz’s lifelong nickname, Dinger.
“When we went to the food truck, we didn’t see too many other food trucks that specialized in sandwiches,” Schieltz said. “It was mostly fried food, BBQ and sweets and such. So, we wanted to bring that (sandwich focus) into the restaurant as well.”
For breakfast, the restaurant has a menu of breakfast sandwiches with a side of hashbrowns or potatoes. For lunch and dinner, she serves specialty burgers, sandwiches and wraps. The eatery also offers coffee drinks and a “goodie bin” filled with cupcakes and cinnamon rolls.
She added that she also makes all of the sauces used in the menu. One sauce uses a mix of raspberries and peppers, and her “shroom sauce” has beer added into it.
“I think it really opens up people’s taste buds in an area that might not have been introduced or that they are accustomed to,” she said. “It’s able to offer that uniqueness and still have the common, heartwarming foods people like as well.”
Dinger’s D’Lite’s is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant can be found on Facebook.
