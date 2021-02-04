University of Iowa
Iowa City
Fall 2020
Asbury, Iowa — Seth Bonifas, Cody Burger, Kayla Felderman, Gabrielle Lange, Tressa Lauer, Lily Nichols and Nicholas Rober.
Bellevue, Iowa — Ellen Herman and Ranner Horchak.
Cascade, Iowa — Jarrett Knepper, Allyson Merfeld and Rose Strang.
Dubuque — Holly Bitter, Sarah Biver, Nathan Blackburn, Sydney Connolly, Elizabeth Jahn, Lexi Kohl, Camden Long, Caleb Marting, Lindsey Pillard, Stacy Seyer, Paige Snitker, Alec Weber, Kimberly Williams, Maria Wright and Hannah Yuan.
Dyersville, Iowa — Nathan Bildstein, Tyler Hirsch and Tori Maiers.
Earlville, Iowa — Aaron Dzaboff and Rebekah Hill.
Epworth, Iowa — Shaun Beyer, Spencer McDermott and Ross Wedewer.
Farley, Iowa — Alexis Mescher.
Greeley, Iowa — Emily Palmersheim.
Guttenberg, Iowa — Cory Specht.
La Motte, Iowa — Holly Herrig.
Manchester, Iowa — Jacquelyn Egemo and Kristen Wegmann.
Maquoketa, Iowa — Visar Ajroja and Jackson Rolling.
McGregor, Iowa — Austin Bernhard.
Peosta, Iowa — Maria Anstoetter, Blair Burds and Alexis Healey.
Preston, Iowa — Cam Larson
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wis.
Fall 2020
Darlington, Wis. — Rodrigo Ruelas
Potosi, Wis. — Lisa Gotzinger