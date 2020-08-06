The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deondre D. Terry, 27, of 382 E. 21st St., No. 2, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Central Avenue and 19th Street on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Danielle Brothers, 24, at their residence.
- Keith A. Roberts, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of stalking.
- David E. Bisenius Sr., 76, of 2685 New Haven St., reported the theft of $1,050 between midnight July 30 and 10:47 a.m. Tuesday from his residence.
- Teri K. Steele, 27, of 1122 Center Place, No. 4, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $582 between 6 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday at her residence.