Severe storms Tuesday dropped up to quarter-sized hail on some area communities.
The quarter-sized hail, or hail with a 1-inch diameter, was reported in Dickeyville at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and in the Belmont, Wis., area at about 5 p.m., according to storm reports submitted to the National Weather Service and accessed today by the Telegraph Herald.
In Cuba City, Wis., there was 0.9-inch hail at about 4:55 p.m.
Hail with a diameter of 0.7 inches was reported near Stockton, Ill., at about 6:10 p.m.