MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County officials are — for now — pumping the brakes on a proposed campground project in Maquoketa.
In a 2-1 vote this week, Jackson County supervisors decided against scheduling a public hearing over the issuance of a $2 million general fund loan to help pay for a proposed $3 million Prairie Creek Campground.
The proposal from Jackson County Conservation calls for the development of 50 modern campsites, 20 primitive sites, four modern cabins, a shower building, a playground and a splash pad at the county’s Prairie Creek Restoration Area.
Supervisors previously voted down a request for a $2.5 million loan for the campground in March.
Daryl Parker, executive director of Jackson County Conservation, said the campground would be a major draw for tourists.
“Camping in general has been on an increase,” Parker said. “There are very few public camping opportunities in our area, and this would address that.”
However, Supervisors Mike Steines and Jack Willey voted against holding the public hearing for the $2 million general fund loan, a necessary precursor to the release of the public funds.
Steines said he wants county conservation staff to get closer to securing the additional $1 million that will be needed to fund the project.
He also cited issues with the timing of the effort. Steines said the county is in the midst of trying to convince residents to fund construction of a new jail.
“You don’t want to have too many projects going on at one time,” Steines said. “You need to decide what is in the best interest of the county right now.”
But Supervisor Larry McDevitt, who voted to hold the public hearing, argued that the project won’t have an impact on taxpayers.
“The whole loan is being paid for through the revenue of the campsite,” McDevitt said. “It’s not being paid for through tax dollars.”
Parker has previously said money generated at the campsite should be enough to make payments on the general fund loan. And if not, Jackson County Conservation funds would have to make up the difference.
Steines also noted that Parker is about to retire, with Nathan Jones set to take over as executive director in January. Steines said putting such a large project on a new director would be unwise.
“I just don’t think it’s fair to him to give him a project of this magnitude right when he’s starting,” Steines said. “We at least need to give him the chance to review the whole thing first and tell us what he thinks.”
Steines said the supervisors still are interested in the project, and plan to work on it in the future.
“We like the project,” Steines said. “We think it’s going to be a viable project at some point.”